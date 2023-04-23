The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.489) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
  • Hoerner will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .440 with two homers in his last games.
  • In 85.0% of his 20 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Hoerner has driven home a run in six games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), with two or more runs five times (25.0%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
  • The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.52), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
