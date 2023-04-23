Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has three doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .218.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this year (43.8%), with more than one hit on three occasions (18.8%).
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 6.91 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
