On Sunday, Lenyn Sosa (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .161.

Sosa has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Sosa has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings