Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Sunday, Lenyn Sosa (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .161.
- Sosa has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Sosa has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 2.79 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
- Eflin (2-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering hits.
