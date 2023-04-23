The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (batting .189 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is batting .231 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Carpenter has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (26.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In three games this season (20.0%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.32).
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez (0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 23-year-old has a 6.91 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
