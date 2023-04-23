Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- batting .214 with a double, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .250 with three doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- This year, Burger has recorded at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 38.5% of his games this season, and 11.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has had an RBI in five games this season (38.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (23.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six games this season (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.79 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
- Eflin (2-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up hits.
