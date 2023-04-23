On Sunday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Rays.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets has two home runs and six walks while hitting .333.
  • In six of 12 games this season (50.0%) Sheets has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (25.0%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 12 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Rays have a 2.79 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • Eflin (2-0) gets the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering hits.
