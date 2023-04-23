The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has three doubles and six walks while batting .216.
  • Andrus will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 during his last games.
  • In 61.9% of his games this season (13 of 21), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has not gone deep in his 21 games this season.
  • Andrus has driven home a run in three games this season (14.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.
  • In six of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.79 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Eflin (2-0) starts for the Rays, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up hits.
