After hitting .297 with a double, 10 walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago with an OBP of .432 this season while batting .315 with 15 walks and 16 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 133rd in slugging.

In 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%) Swanson has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (36.8%).

In 19 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Swanson has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 52.6% of his games this season (10 of 19), with two or more runs five times (26.3%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings