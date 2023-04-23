After hitting .297 with a double, 10 walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson leads Chicago with an OBP of .432 this season while batting .315 with 15 walks and 16 runs scored.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 133rd in slugging.
  • In 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%) Swanson has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (36.8%).
  • In 19 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Swanson has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 52.6% of his games this season (10 of 19), with two or more runs five times (26.3%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 26 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Dodgers will send Kershaw (3-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.52), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 28th in K/9 (9.4).
