The Los Angeles Dodgers (11-11) will rely on Max Muncy when they visit Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (12-8) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, April 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (+115). The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (3-1, 2.52 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (2-1, 0.75 ERA)

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 10, or 50%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 9-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

The Cubs have a mark of 5-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

