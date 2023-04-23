The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has four doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .289.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 13 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has driven in a run in 11 games this season (55.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 games this season (65.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (87.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings