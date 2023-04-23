After hitting .275 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .338, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 83.3% of his 18 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.

In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Benintendi has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (55.6%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

