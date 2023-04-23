Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Akil Baddoo (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .226 with a double and six walks.
- This year, Baddoo has recorded at least one hit in five of 12 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in four games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Friday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.91, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.