On Sunday, Akil Baddoo (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is hitting .226 with a double and six walks.
  • This year, Baddoo has recorded at least one hit in five of 12 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in four games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez (0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Friday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.91, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
