Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .259 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .242.
- In seven of 13 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in five games this year (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (3-0) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.18 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, April 15, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 55th, 1.268 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 4.9 K/9 ranks 85th among qualifying pitchers this season.
