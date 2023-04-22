On Saturday, April 22, Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (17-3) host Andrew Vaughn's Chicago White Sox (7-13) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +155 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 7 runs.

White Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (4-0, 1.57 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (2-0, 2.01 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 17, or 89.5%, of those games.

The Rays have played eight times as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The White Sox have won in two, or 18.2%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the White Sox this season with a +155 moneyline set for this game.

The White Sox have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-4-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

