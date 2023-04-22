Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Saturday at Tropicana Field against Shane McClanahan, who is the named starter for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 20 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 16th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 17th in the majors with 90 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 10.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.61) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined 1.583 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (2-0) will take the mound for the White Sox, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

He has earned a quality start two times in four starts this season.

Cease has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Orioles L 8-4 Home Dylan Cease Grayson Rodriguez 4/18/2023 Phillies L 7-4 Home Lance Lynn Zack Wheeler 4/18/2023 Phillies W 3-0 Home Lucas Giolito Bailey Falter 4/19/2023 Phillies L 5-2 Home Mike Clevinger Taijuan Walker 4/21/2023 Rays L 8-7 Away Michael Kopech Calvin Faucher 4/22/2023 Rays - Away Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/23/2023 Rays - Away Lance Lynn Zach Eflin 4/24/2023 Blue Jays - Away Lance Lynn Chris Bassitt 4/25/2023 Blue Jays - Away Mike Clevinger José Berríos 4/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael Kopech Yusei Kikuchi 4/27/2023 Rays - Home Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan

