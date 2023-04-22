After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Tyler Nevin and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)

  • Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
  • Nevin had a hit in 26 of 58 games a year ago, with multiple hits in five of those games.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 58 games a season ago, he hit only two round-trippers.
  • Nevin drove in a run in 20.7% of his games last year (12 of 58), with two or more RBIs in three of them (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored in 22.4% of his games last season (13 of 58), with two or more runs on four occasions (6.9%).

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 27
.227 AVG .171
.330 OBP .271
.240 SLG .280
1 XBH 5
0 HR 2
6 RBI 10
18/8 K/BB 28/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 29
13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (44.8%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.4%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (17.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%)
5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
  • Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday, April 15 against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.18), 52nd in WHIP (1.268), and 85th in K/9 (4.9) among qualifying pitchers.
