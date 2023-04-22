How to Watch the Tigers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Gibson gets the nod for the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 14 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .334 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .216 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 58 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .274 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.05 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.307 WHIP this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Joey Wentz (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, April 14.
- In three starts this season, Wentz has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.1 innings per appearance.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Giants
|W 7-6
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/19/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Cal Quantrill
|4/21/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Tyler Wells
|4/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Kyle Gibson
|4/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Colin Rea
|4/25/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Eric Lauer
|4/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Freddy Peralta
|4/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Kyle Gibson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.