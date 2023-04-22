The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is hitting .232 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In 61.1% of his games this year (11 of 18), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Torkelson has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 55th, 1.268 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 4.9 K/9 ranks 84th among qualifying pitchers this season.
