The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .232 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In 61.1% of his games this year (11 of 18), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Torkelson has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

