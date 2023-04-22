The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .300 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Zavala has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Zavala has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

