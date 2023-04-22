After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .125 with .

Gonzalez has a base hit in three of 12 games played this year (25.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this season.

Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in one of 12 games.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

