On Saturday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has 18 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .384. All three of those stats rank first among Detroit hitters this season.

Greene has picked up a hit in 13 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings