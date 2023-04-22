On Saturday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene has 18 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .384. All three of those stats rank first among Detroit hitters this season.
  • Greene has picked up a hit in 13 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In nine games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson (3-0) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.18 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 55th, 1.268 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 4.9 K/9 ranks 84th among qualifying pitchers this season.
