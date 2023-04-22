Nick Maton -- hitting .154 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on April 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .140 with two doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Maton has had a base hit in seven of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (17.6%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this season (29.4%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

