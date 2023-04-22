On Saturday, Matt Vierling (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is hitting .222 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Vierling has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Gibson (3-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.18), 53rd in WHIP (1.268), and 84th in K/9 (4.9).
