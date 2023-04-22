On Saturday, Matt Vierling (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .222 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings