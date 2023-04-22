Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jonathan Schoop -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on April 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is hitting .185 with four walks.
- Schoop has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Schoop has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Gibson (3-0) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 55th, 1.268 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 4.9 K/9 ranks 84th.
