Jonathan Schoop -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on April 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is hitting .185 with four walks.

Schoop has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Schoop has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

