The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .273 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.

In seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), Burger has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 41.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 12), and 12.8% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has an RBI in five of 12 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings