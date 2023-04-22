Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.343) thanks to four extra-base hits.
- In 82.4% of his 17 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in five games this year.
- In 10 of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.80).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.5 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.