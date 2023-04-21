Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the mound, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .263 with six doubles, a home run and five walks.

Grandal has had a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In five games this year, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this year (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings