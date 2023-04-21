The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has three home runs and a walk while batting .238.

In six of 11 games this year (54.5%) Gomes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In seven games this year, Gomes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings