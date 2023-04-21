In the series opener on Friday, April 21, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (16-3) take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (7-12). The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The White Sox are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rays (-175). The contest's total has been listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Calvin Faucher - TB (0-0, 4.15 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (0-2, 6.32 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 18 times and won 16, or 88.9%, of those games.

The Rays have won all 12 games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 7-2 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the White Sox this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

The White Sox have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

White Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+280)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

