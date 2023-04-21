The Baltimore Orioles (11-7) and the Detroit Tigers (7-10) will clash on Friday, April 21 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with Tyler Wells starting for the Orioles and Michael Lorenzen taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +145. The total for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (0-0, 13.50 ERA)

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won six of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Orioles have gone 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles went 6-1 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Tigers have won in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 3-5 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Tigers had a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Tigers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Javier Báez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+250) Nick Maton 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th

