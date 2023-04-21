Tyler Wells and Michael Lorenzen are the projected starters when the Baltimore Orioles and the Detroit Tigers face off on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Tigers have +145 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -175 +145 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Tigers have gone 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (two of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers). The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Detroit's past three games has been 8.5, a stretch during which the Tigers and their opponents have gone under every time.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has won three of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 17 games with a total this season.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-4 3-6 1-8 6-2 5-7 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.