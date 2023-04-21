The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 16 hits, which is tops among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .242 with six extra-base hits.

Torkelson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .263 with one homer.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Torkelson has driven in a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (41.2%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings