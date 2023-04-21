On Friday, Patrick Wisdom (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago with 17 hits, batting .262 this season with 12 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Wisdom has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits five times (29.4%).

In 35.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 11.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 47.1% of his games this season, Wisdom has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (64.7%), including four games with multiple runs (23.5%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (100.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (75.0%)

