On Friday, Nick Maton (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Tyler Wells

MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .151 with two doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Maton has had a base hit in seven of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in 18.8% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.

In five games this year (31.3%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six of 16 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

