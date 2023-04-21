The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (hitting .175 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert leads Chicago with 20 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .539.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 88th in batting average, 152nd in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
  • Robert has had a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits six times (33.3%).
  • In four games this season, he has homered (22.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Robert has had an RBI in seven games this year (38.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (55.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.57 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow eight home runs (0.4 per game), the least in baseball.
  • The Rays will send Faucher (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
