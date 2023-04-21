Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (hitting .175 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 20 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .539.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 88th in batting average, 152nd in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Robert has had a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits six times (33.3%).
- In four games this season, he has homered (22.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Robert has had an RBI in seven games this year (38.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (55.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (55.6%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays' 2.57 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow eight home runs (0.4 per game), the least in baseball.
- The Rays will send Faucher (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
