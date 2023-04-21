The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa has a double and a home run while batting .154.
  • Sosa has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Sosa has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.57 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.4 per game), the least in the league.
  • Faucher (0-0) starts for the Rays, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
