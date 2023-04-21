Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has four doubles, three home runs and four walks while hitting .261.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 13 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.8% of them.
- He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In three games this year (23.1%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
