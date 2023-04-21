Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is batting .200 with four walks.
- Schoop has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Schoop has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.69 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Wells (0-1) gets the start for the Orioles, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
