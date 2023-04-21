The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is batting .200 with four walks.

Schoop has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Schoop has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

