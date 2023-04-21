On Friday, Jake Burger (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Calvin Faucher. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has two doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .276.

In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Burger has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in five games this season (45.5%), leaving the park in 14.7% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this year (45.5%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (27.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings