Eric Haase -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has two doubles and two walks while hitting .250.
  • In seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), Haase has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 12 games this year.
  • Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in one of 12 games.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.69 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells (0-1) takes the mound for the Orioles to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
