Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eric Haase -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has two doubles and two walks while hitting .250.
- In seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), Haase has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 12 games this year.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in one of 12 games.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.69 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (0-1) takes the mound for the Orioles to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
