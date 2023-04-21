Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the hill, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has three doubles and five walks while hitting .212.
  • In 11 of 19 games this season (57.9%) Andrus has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.8%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this year.
  • In two games this year, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.57).
  • The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
  • The Rays will send Faucher (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
