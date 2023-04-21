The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, eight walks and two RBI), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 22 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .449.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.

Swanson has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.

In four games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 52.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 29.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings