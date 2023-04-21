The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, eight walks and two RBI), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has 22 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .449.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.
  • Swanson has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.
  • In four games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 52.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 29.4%.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 1.90 ERA ranks 12th, 1.014 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
