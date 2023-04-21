The Los Angeles Dodgers versus Chicago Cubs game on Friday at 2:20 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 22 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Chicago is seventh in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .282 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 101 total runs this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .350.

The Cubs are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.18 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.172 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

Smyly will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Dodgers W 3-2 Away Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/17/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Kyle Muller 4/18/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Ken Waldichuk 4/19/2023 Athletics W 12-2 Away Justin Steele Mason Miller 4/20/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Javier Assad Michael Grove 4/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Hayden Wesneski Dustin May 4/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Marcus Stroman Clayton Kershaw 4/25/2023 Padres - Home Justin Steele Blake Snell 4/26/2023 Padres - Home Jameson Taillon Nick Martínez 4/27/2023 Padres - Home Drew Smyly Michael Wacha

