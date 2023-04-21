Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Cody Bellinger (.385 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .290 with three doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Bellinger has had a hit in 12 of 18 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in 10 games this season (55.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (87.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (3-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.90 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (1.90), 14th in WHIP (1.014), and 24th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
