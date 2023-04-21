On Friday, Cody Bellinger (.385 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .290 with three doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Bellinger has had a hit in 12 of 18 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has driven in a run in 10 games this season (55.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (87.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings