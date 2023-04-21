Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .268 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Calvin Faucher) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has four doubles and four walks while batting .273.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 13 of 16 games this season (81.3%), with multiple hits on five occasions (31.3%).
- He has not gone deep in his 16 games this season.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in four games this year.
- In 10 of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.57 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender eight home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Faucher (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
