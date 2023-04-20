Jordan Poole and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (44-38) take on the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at Chase Center.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Kings

Game Day: Thursday, April 20

Thursday, April 20 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Warriors' Last Game

The Warriors were beaten by the Kings on Monday, 114-106. Curry scored 28 in a losing effort, while Sabonis paced the winning squad with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 28 3 6 0 1 3 Andrew Wiggins 22 5 0 1 0 2 Klay Thompson 21 5 3 1 0 5

Kings' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 24 9 4 0 0 0 De'Aaron Fox 24 5 9 4 1 2 Malik Monk 18 6 3 0 1 3

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry posts 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 42.7% from downtown (seventh in league) with 4.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Poole posts a team-best 20.4 points per game. He is also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Klay Thompson is averaging 21.9 points, 2.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Kevon Looney paces his team in rebounds per contest (9.3), and also averages 7 points and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Donte DiVincenzo posts 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis is No. 1 on the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7.3), and puts up 19.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox is the Kings' top scorer (25 points per game), and he posts 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes gets the Kings 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter gives the Kings 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Monk gets the Kings 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 28.5 5.3 5.6 0.7 0.4 4.6 De'Aaron Fox SAC 22.1 3.7 6.1 1.3 0.3 1.4 Jordan Poole GS 20.5 2.9 3.1 0.6 0.4 2.8 Domantas Sabonis SAC 17 9.9 5.5 0.9 0.3 0.3 Klay Thompson GS 20 3.7 2.2 0.7 0.3 4.9 Harrison Barnes SAC 14 3.6 1.2 1.4 0 1

