Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Michael Grove) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is batting .263 with a walk.
- Barnhart has had a base hit in four of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not homered in his eight games this year.
- Barnhart has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Grove (0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 9.00 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
