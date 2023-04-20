Seiya Suzuki -- 2-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Athletics.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)

Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.

Suzuki picked up a hit in 65.8% of his games last year (73 of 111), with multiple hits in 25 of them (22.5%).

He went yard in 11.7% of his games in 2022 (13 of 111), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki drove in a run in 34 games last season out 111 (30.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored a run in 42 of 111 games last season, with multiple runs in 11 of those games.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 55 .282 AVG .244 .357 OBP .326 .479 SLG .392 19 XBH 19 8 HR 6 23 RBI 23 54/20 K/BB 56/25 5 SB 4 Home Away 53 GP 58 38 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (60.3%) 11 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (24.1%) 21 (39.6%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (36.2%) 8 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%) 16 (30.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (31.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)