Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Nico Hoerner (.357 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and four RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .413, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 97th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner is batting .364 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 82.4% of his games this year (14 of 17), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (52.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his 17 games this year.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 17 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 9.00 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to his opponents.
