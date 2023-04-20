After hitting .293 with five doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Michael Grove) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .323.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Happ is batting .273 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Happ has gotten a hit in 13 of 17 games this year (76.5%), with at least two hits on five occasions (29.4%).

He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Happ has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this season (seven of 17), with two or more RBI three times (17.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

